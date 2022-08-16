Jagan, Naidu attend 'At Home' in Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosted 'At Home' on the occasion of Independence Day here on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu attended the event.

It was only the second 'At Home' event at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada in (divided) Andhra Pradesh after the first one in January 2020. Subsequently, no such event could be organised because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Deputy Chief Minister Satyanarayana, ministers Karumuru Nageswara Rao, J Ramesh, A Suresh and M Nagarjuna, chief secretary Sameer Sharma and director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy were the notable attendees.

Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju also attended.

At least five judges of the High Court also attended.

CM's secretary Dhananjay Reddy, additional secretary Revu Mutyala Raju and the local NTR district collector Dilli Rao attended the event as did the local commissioner of police Kranti Rana Tata. The 'At Home' lasted an hour.