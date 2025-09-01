Jagan reaffirms support to NDA in V-P polls

Tadepalli: Justice Sudarshan Reddy, retired Supreme Court judge and the INDIA bloc’s candidate for the Vice-President post, on Sunday spoke over phone with YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On this occasion, he requested YS Jagan’s support in the Vice-Presidential election.

Responding, YS Jagan recalled that even before the INDIA bloc had announced its candidate, the NDA had approached him seeking support for their nominee. He said he had already assured the NDA of his backing.

YS Jagan added that he holds Justice Sudarshan Reddy in great personal respect and said his services to the nation through the judiciary are invaluable. He praised him for his significant contribution towards protecting the Constitution and safeguarding the spirit of democracy. However, he made it clear that since he had already committed to the NDA candidate, he would not be able to support the INDIA bloc candidate in this election and requested that it not be misunderstood.