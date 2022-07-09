Jagan, sister pay tributes to YSR on birth anniversary

Kadapa (YSR district): Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary on Friday.

Accompanied by his mother Y S Vijayamma, sister Sharmila, wife . Bharathi and other family members, Jagan Mohan Reddy laid wreath on the late leader's grave at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in YSR district.

They participated in the special prayers conducted on the occasion by a priest and sat in silence for a few minutes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the grave when Vijayamma, Sharmila and others were already sitting there. Sharmila and her children along with Vijayamma left the place after paying floral tributes before the chief minister laid a wreath.

Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar, an evangelist, was not seen.

Differences reportedly cropped up between Jagan Mohan Reddy and her sister after she floated a political party in Telangana. It was exactly a year ago that Sharmila announced YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP)

Jagan, who is president of YSRCP, was against her sister's foray into Telangana. Vijayamma, who is honarary president of YSRCP, had blessed her daughter at the launch.

Anil Kumar also recently hinted at floating a new political party in Andhra Pradesh. He met leaders of various groups of backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tributes and minorities in Visakhapatnam to discuss the problems faced by them. "Since they had extended support (to YSRCP) on my appeal, it's now my duty to stand by them. I can't go back on my word," he had said.