Jagan slams Naidu for not fulfilling ‘Super Six’ promises

Vijayawada : Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfill their election promises and misleading the people with false financial claims.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the former Chief Minister pointed out that during the election campaign, Naidu promised to create wealth and manage the State’s Rs 14-lakh crore debt while assuring the people that he would implement the Super Six schemes designed for people’s welfare by the TDP. “But Naidu is betraying the people after coming to power,” Jagan said.

He said Naidu issued misleading white papers to deceive the people, claiming that the State treasury was empty and that there were no funds to pay off debts. The YSRCP chief highlighted that several welfare schemes, including Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Vasathi Deevena, interest free loans, fee reimbursement, unemployment allowance and pensions have been neglected under Naidu’s administration.

He also pointed out the lack of action on crucial schemes like Araogyasri, pension deliveries and home ration supplies.

He further stated that Naidu was undermining important educational initiatives, such as the TOFEL period in schools and the distribution of educational kits and neglecting essential services like the midday meal scheme, English as medium of instruction and sanitation in schools and villages. He criticised the law and order situation in the State, citing an increase in crimes and the government’s failure to protect women. He questioned Naidu’s promises of job creation, financial assistance for fishermen and the implementation of other schemes which remain unfulfilled.

Addressing the financial mismanagement, he clarified that as of June 2024, the total debt of the State, including loans from power companies and guarantees, stood at Rs 7,48,612 crore, of which Rs 4,08,170 crore was inherited from the previous government.

He emphasised that the debt growth rate under his administration was 12.9%, compared to 21.63% under Naidu’s previous term, despite the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged Chandrababu Naidu to stop misleading the people with false statistics and to fulfill the promises he made during the election campaign, including the ‘Super Six’ schemes. He called upon the TDP government to address the deteriorating governance and law and order in the State.