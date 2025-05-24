Jagan slams Palnadu custodial torture, demands justice

Tadepalli: Former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the shocking incident of police brutality in Dachepalli, Palnadu district.

Harikrishna, son of YSRCP leader Ellaiah from Thangedu village, was allegedly picked up by police, beaten in custody, and later hidden in the Circle Inspector’s quarters.

Taking to X, Jagan said the young man was taken without proper reason, reportedly in a vehicle linked to a TDP leader. He questioned who gave the police the right to torture citizens and hide them unlawfully. He also said that if Harikrishna’s parents and villagers had not protested, the outcome could have been even worse.

Jagan said this was not just an isolated incident but part of a dangerous pattern under the current government’s Red Book rule. He called it an undeclared emergency in the state and a threat to democracy.

He demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu take full responsibility for the incident and explain how such misuse of power was allowed. The former CM assured that he would not rest until Harikrishna receives justice and those responsible are punished.