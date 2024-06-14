Jagan tells MLCs not to lose heart over defeat

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party MLCs not to lose heart over the election results and be prepared to face the circumstances since the YSRCP had majority in the Legislative Council.

Addressing the MLCs at the camp office here on Thursday, he said that the YSRCP had implemented 99 per cent of the assurances made in the manifesto which was treated as the holy book. About Rs 2.7 lakh crore was distributed to the beneficiaries without any corruption and discrimination. In an unprecedented manner, we released calendar every year and implemented the welfare schemes as per the same, he said.

“The YSRCP government introduced unprecedented reforms in education, medical and health, agriculture, social justice, women empowerment and good administration. However, we don’t know what happened in the elections. Five years will pass in a jiffy and in 2029, we will comeback,” he assured the MLCs. The former chief minister reminded the MLCs that it was only first half of the show and we will rise again like in the past when we lost the election in 2014.

Jagan said that the TDP-Jana Sena should be given honeymoon time and struck at an opportune time.

Stressing on the importance of “character, values and credibility” which are important in politics, Jagan said that one should understand these terms thoroughly.

He asked the MLCs to get ready to face the difficult times when out of power. “Though we don’t have enough strength in the Assembly, we have sizeable strength in the Council,” he said.

Jagan told the MLCs that the TDP can’t do anything to them except filing some criminal cases. He condemned the ‘highhandedness’ of the TDP cadre who are attacking the YSRCP activists.

Stating that the ruling BJP at the Centre has no sufficient strength and the support of the TDP is necessary for them, he said, “Under these circumstances also, if Chandrababu is not asking for the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, it will be a grave sin,” he said.

He said the YSRCP might not get Opposition status in the Assembly.

Giving the direction to the MLCs, Jagan told them to support the party activists by meeting them at their houses. He asked them to go to people and be with them. “Let us launch agitations against the government when they started committing mistakes,” he added.