Jagan urges immediate steps to evacuate those stranded in Gulf

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the state government to take immediate and coordinated measures to evacuate Non-Resident Andhras stranded in Gulf countries, amid the prevailing war-like situation in the Middle East.

Jagan Reddy stated that thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh are employed across Gulf nations and are currently facing uncertainty and security risks due to escalating tensions.

With flight services being cancelled and restrictions imposed at several international airports, many individuals have been left stranded, resulting in significant distress and hardship, he said in a statement.

The YSRCP leader emphasised the need for the state government to work in coordination with the Central government and arrange special evacuation measures to ensure their safe return. He also highlighted the importance of close coordination with Indian embassies in Gulf countries to safeguard the welfare of expatriate Andhras.

He further suggested establishing a dedicated control room in the state and issuing helpline numbers to provide regular updates to families regarding the safety and movement of their relatives abroad.

Stating that the protection and safe return of expatriate Andhras is the responsibility of the state government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in times of crisis, governance must rise above political considerations and act with urgency and responsibility.