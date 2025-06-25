Jagan visits party workers families only for political mileage: Arani

Tirupati: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting the families of deceased family workers and other affected persons in the district is only to derive political mileage, said JSP leader and city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, he said Jagan is yet to visit the family of Singaiah who died in Jagan convoy accident and also another party worker who died of heart attack and added that it reveals that how Jagan is unconcerned about his own party workers.

He said that Jagan is more keen on “show of strength”, and ignores police guide lines and safety norms resulting in the mishap.

The NDA government is keen on the safety and security of everyone but at the same time will not remain silent on those like Jagan and his party leaders behaving as they like.

Reacting on Ex MLA and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy allegations against TDP alliance leaders including him.

He dared Karunakar to prove his allegations that he and NDA leaders involved in land grabbing and also violating law and order. Reddy making baseless allegations on TTD and also against me only for his political existence, the MLA stated.

Raja Reddy, Babji, Munaswamy, Subhashini, Anil Royal, Hema Kumar, Pagadala Murali were present.