Jagananna colonies remain unused
Srikakulam : The YSR Jagananna colonies are still unoccupied in most of the villages across the district. The primary causes of this are that these colonies lack basic services and are located distant from the existing villages.
Officials in Srikakulam said that a total of 708 layouts for the YSR Jagananna colonies have been created throughout the district. Over half of the colonies still have unfinished work, and of the ones that are, basic utilities like power and water supplies, roads, and drainage systems are still lacking. These factors account for the majority of beneficiaries’ lack of interest.
Another reason is that the majority of the beneficiaries are ineligible. The beneficiaries have no interest in occupying these sites because these colonies lack even the most basic facilities.
Meanwhile, NDA alliance government have been receiving a number of complaints in the state regarding these colonies as price for land was enhanced by the then revenue officials for acquisition against its actual price.