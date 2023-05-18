Jagananna Overseas Vidya Deevena a boon to students

Puttaparthi : The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing a unique scholarship scheme to finance those merit students, educational courses in world’s top universities in the USA and Great Britain including Cambridge, Harvard and Stanford.

Under the Jagananna Overseas Vidya Deevena scheme, the government has come forward to make real the aspirations and dreams of merit and poor students to study in the world class universities and centres of excellence worldwide.

Opportunities are open in 40 countries to study 21 courses in 334 colleges and universities.

It will cost Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore to pursue the courses. These courses will be financed by the state government to those who gained admissions in the said centres of excellence, according to Social Welfare Deputy Director Shivaranga Prasad in a press release. This scheme completely finances college fee commitments. The scheme applies to students in 2023-24 who gained entry in the basic Paul session of the universities concerned. This scheme is a boon to those merit students, who could gain admission in the said universities but could not go ahead in their academic goals due to financial constraints. The admissions are based on QS rankings in Paul sessions to SC,ST,BC, Minorities and to the forward communities, who are economically poor. The students can access education through the site https://jnanabhumi.apcfss.in/.

The scheme facilitates payment of hundred percent finance of tuition fees or a maximum payment of Rs 1.25 crore to each student.

The prospective beneficiaries can visit the local social welfare department for more details. The beneficiaries should not be more than 35 years of age. The courses include engineering, management, pure sciences, Agriculture, Medicine and Nursing, social sciences and humanities where students should have scored 60 percentage of marks. Admissions are open to 334 universities. For the spring session admissions one can access the Janma Bhoomi portal

https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in from May 3. June 10 is the last date for admission in spring session.