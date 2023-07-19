Jagananna Thodu: 38,207 get benefitted from Kurnool & Nandyal

Kurnool/Nandyal: As many as 20,516 beneficiaries from Kurnool and 17,691 from Nandyal districts have been selected for the 7th phase of Jagananna Thodu scheme. The beneficiaries of Kurnool have been sanctioned Rs 57.01 lakh and Rs 45.90 lakh to Nandyal district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has deposited the amount directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday. The Collectors of the districts have participated in the programme through video conference from their respective offices.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana said that the State government with an aim to support petty, roadside and pull cart vendors is releasing Rs 10,000 each interest-free loan. Under seventh instalment, Rs 37.45 lakh was released to 13,476 beneficiaries of rural areas and Rs 19.56 lakh to 7,040 beneficiaries of urban areas.

The Collector said petty and roadside vendors are unable to support their families from the income generated from their business as they have to pay high interest for the loans they took from money lenders.

To save them from the clutches of money lenders, the government came to their aid by giving Rs 10,000 interest-free loan to each beneficiary, she explained.

MLAs of Panyam and Kurnool Katasani Rami Reddy and Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar respectively, BC Corporation director Sainath and beneficiaries attended the

programme.

Nandyal district Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy and others participated in the video conference from the office. The Collector informed that as many as 17,691 beneficiaries have been sanctioned Rs 45.90 lakh under Jaganna Thodu scheme.

The amount has been directly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday.