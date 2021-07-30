Jagananna Vidya Deevena : Rs 53.92 crore credited into accounts 83,095 of beneficiaries in Anantapur

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the second phase of the fee reimbursement amount into the bank accounts of Jagananna Vidya Deevena beneficiaries by clicking the button from the Tadepalli camp office.

He released Rs 53.92 crore benefitting 83,095 beneficiaries in the district for the academic year 2020-21. Earlier in April, he released the first phase of fee reimbursement amount into the accounts of the student's mother.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to some of the beneficiaries via video-conference in the presence of District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and joint collectors and district officials.

During the beneficiaries interaction with the chief minister, Javatha Apnan, a final year engineering student of SRIT College of Engineering told that she hailed from a middle class minority community and that her father tried to educate them doing odd jobs. Her father could not send her for higher studies due to financial constraints.

However, she could pursue an engineering degree without any hassle due to the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. She added that without the scheme, she would not have ventured to continue her studies.

She hailed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a model Chief Minister in the country. Similarly, Namratha, a first year degree student of Sidhartha College, lauded the Chief minister for launching the Vidya Deevena Scheme which she said is a boon to millions of poor students like her.

She added that the midday meals scheme and English medium education and the Nadu-Nedu scheme aimed at modernising government schools are all proof of his good work.

The 100 per cent fee reimbursement programme has resulted in an education revolution prompting all rural students to pursue higher education. Several other students also spoke describing the benefits derived from the scheme.