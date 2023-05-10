‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, a platform to resolve public grievances: Suresh

Ongole (NTR district): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Sureshsaid that ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme is the platform to resolve public grievances.

He, along with the District Development and Welfare Special Officer MT Krishna Babu, district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg and ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma participated in the launching of Jaganannaku Chebudam programme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conference, from Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet after formally launching the programme in the district, the Minister said that they are providing a transparent, responsible and reliable rule to the public. He said the government has launched a great system to address the issues of poor public even from remote places in the State. He said the complainants can feel that the Chief Minister himself listened to their issue, after submitting the petition on Jaganannaku Chebudam web portal, and they can be assured that their problems will be resolved immediately.

Minister Suresh said that a unit is established with the officials from all designations and also from all departments to address the issues. He appreciated the Prakasam district administration for being ahead in conducting grievance programmes at the assembly constituency level, and they are working to satisfy the complainants with their redressal mechanism.

Special Officer Krishna Babu said that they have established a special unit at the Collectorate to take welfare programmes closer to the public. He said the officials will resolve the issues in the presence of the complainants and try to satisfy them with their resolutions.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said that after they scrutinised the urges received at the Spandana, they found most of them are from revenue, panchayat, police, GSWS and local bodies, and about 75 per cent of them are repetitive even though they are said to be resolved earlier. He said that the district-level monitoring unit, with the collector, joint collector, and sub-collectors as members, will try to resolve them in 24 hours, in order and with quality standards.