Jagannath Ratha Yatra celebrated with devotion at NSU

Tirupati: Under the aegis of the Odisha Chair at the National Sanskrit University, Sri Jagannath Culture and Chaitanya Philosophy Research Centre organised a grand Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. The event witnessed vibrant participation from students, faculty and devotees.

Chief guest Rupeswar Chaitanya Prabhu, Vice-President of ISKCON temple, Tirupati, graced the occasion and spoke on the spiritual significance of the Rath Yatra. He prayed for Lord Jagannath’s blessings upon the university and its well-wishers.

University Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao ceremoniously placed the deities on the chariot, expressing the university’s commitment to promoting Indian culture and spiritual knowledge through Sanskrit education.

He invoked Lord Jagannath’s grace for the university, Andhra Pradesh, and the entire nation.

Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla encouraged students and the public to participate with devotion and receive divine blessings. Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma further highlighted the grandeur of the Rath Yatra.

Odisha Chair Director Dr Gyanaranjan Panda explained that the Jagannath Research Centre helps students explore the unique traditions of Lord Jagannath and Chaitanya philosophy. He remarked that just like in Puri, the Rath Yatra is celebrated with equal fervour here.

The procession, starting from the university’s Jagannath temple, passed through key streets of Tirupati before returning, spreading spiritual joy. The event was attended by University Finance Officer Prof Radha Govinda Tripathi, Odisha Chair Advisor Prof G Sankara Barayana, Chief Warden Prof P Venkata Rao, G Seetha Mahalakshmi and others.