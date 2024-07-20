Jagan’s outbursts raise eyebrows

Guntur : Is there any conspiracy in Andhra Pradesh to create political trouble and see that a scare is created among the investors by giving an impression that law and order had deteriorated in the state?

This is the reaction of the various political parties following the visit of YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Vinukonda. Reddy had gone to console the family of Sk Rasheed who died in a clash with another person who is also said to be a YSRCP activist, and it is reported that both had long-standing personal rivalry.

Later, speaking to media, Jagan Mohan Reddy assuring support to the family said that the law and order situation in the state was so bad that the Centre should impose President’s rule. He said he would stage a dharna on July 24 at Delhi along with his MLAs and MLCs. He said he had sought appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of India Draupadi Murmu and home minister Amit Shah.



He alleged that 35 YSRCP activists were killed so far and the attacks on his party workers was increasing. But Naidu never condemned the murders, he said. He alleged that following orders of the TDP government, the police officials were playing the role of spectators and were booking false cases against the YSRCP leaders.

He criticised Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao for his statement that Rasheed was murdered due to old rivalry. He alleged that accused in the Rasheed murder case Jilani had close links with the Vinukonda MLA G V Anjaneyulu and other TDP leaders.

He showed Jilani’s photo with MLA G V Anjaneyulu and his family members. He criticised that atrocities on the women had increased in the TDP rule.



The TDP leaders on the other hand, showed photos of Jilani holding YSRCP flags and dancing. Jagan also alleged that his security was compromised by giving him a Tata Safari bullet proof vehicle and not Toyota.

Jagan then turned his ire towards Naidu saying that he came to power making false promises and failed to pay financial assistance under Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa to the farmers.

Reacting to this, BJP state president D Purandeswari said Jagan was talking out of context. She said he should introspect his behavior when he was in power. He never reacted to any of the atrocities but today was shedding crocodile tears. Jana Sena leaders also criticised Jagan for his outbursts.