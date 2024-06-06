Jakkampudi blames CM’s Peshi officials for defeat

Rajamahendravaram : The East Godavari district YSRCP president Jakkampudi Raja, who was defeated as a candidate from Rajanagaram said that he has developed the Rajanagaram constituency like never before.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he alleged that the negligence of the CM’s Peshi officers in solving the problems was also a reason for his defeat. He said he was always in touch with the people and worked for the people even when his mother was ill in the hospital. He said that despite doing so much, the people defeated him.

The behaviour of some officers of the CM’s Peshi has damaged their chances. Jakkampudi Raja felt that Dhanunjaya Reddy an IAS officer did not pay attention to issues like re-registration of Korukonda temple lands.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has a good heart has been deceived by such officials, he commented.

He said that it is sad to see the situation where those who never care about the people and those who have been going abroad for years have won with a huge majority. Despite the defeat, Jagan was hailed as a real hero. Raja said that he will be with Jagan as long as he lived.

Raja expressed his anger that Mudragada, who worked for the Kapu reservation was subjected to many accusations, and that the leaders who never cared about the hardships of the Kapus have become heroes.

He accused Nara Chandrababu Naidu of throwing 650 promises in the trash when the same NDA came to power in 2014.