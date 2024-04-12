Jana Sena-BJP leaders meet Chandrababu to discuss on combined manifesto and poll campaign

Vijayawada: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance leaders met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli this afternoon.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, former Union Minister Sidharthnath Singh,BJP state president Daggubati Purandhreswari and Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan met Chandrababu Naidu. The leaders of these three parties said to be discussed on poll campaign, combined manifesto and coordination among the leaders of these parties.