Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam

At the inaugural event of the Kapusankshema Sangha in Eluru, Sri Puli Sriramulu, the president of the state Kapusankshema Sangham, declared that the call of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are considered as law in Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasized that the members of the Sangha do not seek YML/YMP positions and urged Pawan Kalyan to refrain from giving unsolicited advice, instructions, or writing letters. Sri Sriramulu emphasized that any decisions made by Pawan Kalyan will be questioned by the Sangha members.