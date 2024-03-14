Live
- Left Front releases first list of candidates in Bengal, still hopeful of tie-up with Congress
- Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak
- District court extends Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI custody by 8 days
- Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities
- Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
- Appointment of new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu notified
- Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says
- Soccer-Reading in talks with Wycombe to sell training ground to raise funds
- Amid politics over citizenship under CAA, a reality check on Rohingyas in Delhi
- A decade of science under PM Modi placed India on world pedestal: Union Minister
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam
At the inaugural event of the Kapusankshema Sangha in Eluru, Sri Puli Sriramulu, the president of the state Kapusankshema Sangham, declared that the call of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are considered as law in Andhra Pradesh.
He emphasized that the members of the Sangha do not seek YML/YMP positions and urged Pawan Kalyan to refrain from giving unsolicited advice, instructions, or writing letters. Sri Sriramulu emphasized that any decisions made by Pawan Kalyan will be questioned by the Sangha members.
