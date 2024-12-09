Jana Sena leader and actor K Nagababu likely to be inducted in AP Cabinet

Vijayawada: The strength of Janasena party in the state cabinet is likely to go upto four members with the induction of K Nagababu.

It may be mentioned here that initially, Janasena thought of sending Nagababu to Rajya Sabha but since they are byelections, Nagababu was reluctant to accept it. Hence it is now learnt that he would be inducted into the state cabinet and would be elected to the Legislative Council. This decision is said to have been taken after discussions with the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Sources said it is not clear whether Nagababu would be first inducted into the cabinet and then get elected as MLC or it would be vice versa. The chances of inducting him first as a minister appear to be more, it is said. With this Janasena would be having four ministers in the cabinet including the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The other ministers are Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh.