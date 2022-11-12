Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal released on bail

Tirupati: Jana Sena cadres hailed the release of Kiran Royal, party Tirupati constituency in-charge on Saturday. He was arrested by Nagari police from his residence at Avilala in Tirupati on Friday night and taken to Nagari. When he was produced at the court on Saturday, the judge granted bail to him following which he was freed. Speaking to the media after his release, Kiran Royal pointed his fingers at minister for tourism R K Roja for his arrest. "Though they did not find any charges against me, citing some lame charges, the police arrested and caused trouble. This was an effort to intimidate the opposition parties. They registered two FIRs against me, including the charges of levelling accusations against minister RK Roja," he said.

Explaining what happened on Friday night before his arrest, he said that one police officer called him to inform that they want to serve 41 A notice. But 11 police personnel in civilian clothes rushed into his house and took him away which scared his family members, he explained.

Later, speaking to the media in Tirupati, Kiran Royal said that truth prevailed in the democracy which proved that honesty wins all the time. The police system has been working with YSRCP sections and ignored IPC sections. He said that they will file a case against Roja for misusing the power. If there are any issues, they should be settled politically and should not frighten the family members.

Party senior leader Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad said that party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the arrest of Kiran and provided all support for his release on bail. Jana Sena city president Raja Reddy, women leaders A Subhashini, Vinutha, Vanajamma and others were present. Earlier, party cadres held a rally in Nagari after Kiran's release.