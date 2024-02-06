Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
Jana Sena leaders participate in public meeting in Chintalapudi
Highlights
Jana Sena party presidents Gottikela Podigovinda Rao and Eluru Janasena party in-charge Reddappa Naidu, Polavaram incharge Cherry Balaraju, Unguthuru...
Jana Sena party presidents Gottikela Podigovinda Rao and Eluru Janasena party in-charge Reddappa Naidu, Polavaram incharge Cherry Balaraju, Unguthuru incharge Dharmaraju, Karatam Sai and other Janasena leaders along with Lingapalem mandal Janasena party general secretary Munikonda Vamsi attended the massive meeting at Chintalapudi.
Gopi participated in the program. On behalf of the Janasena Party Mandal Committee, thanked all for making this meeting a success
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS