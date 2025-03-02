Jana Sena leaders prepare for party anniversary, releases poster

In a vibrant kickoff to preparations, Jana Sena leaders unveiled the poster for their much-anticipated formation day rally at a meeting held in Kakinada. The rally is set to take place in Pithapuram on March 14, and party leaders are urging Jana Sena supporters from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to attend in large numbers. They emphasized that the success of the rally depends on the commitment of every party worker.

Minister Nadendla Manohar has already visited the rally venue in Chitrada, a suburb of Pithapuram. During his inspection, he provided valuable suggestions regarding the construction of the main stage, the arrangement of spectator galleries, and the overall management of party activities at the event. Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, he stressed the need for special measures to ensure that women attendees experience no challenges during the rally.

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a key figure in the Jana Sena party, is also actively involved in the preparations. He has been in touch with local leaders in Kakinada to discuss and refine the arrangements to ensure a successful gathering. With expectations running high following a recent landslide victory in the general elections, both leaders are focused on making the upcoming celebrations a memorable occasion for all supporters.