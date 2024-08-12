Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2024
- Minor Qutub Shahi tombs cry for ASI, Wakf Board attention
- Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities
- SCR to divert a few trains
- CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow
- ‘Vaktha’ worth attending to ensure transformation
- Rs 21 cr donated to SV Pranadana Trust
- CM secures over Rs 31K cr investment commitments that bring 31K new jobs
- Sanatan Dharma teaches to fight against injustice
- ‘Prajala Vaddaku Palana’ from Aug 15
Just In
Jana Sena leaders to be accessible to people
Vizag south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav inaugurates new JSP party office Film-maker Meher Ramesh takes part in the programme
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said JSP leaders will be available to people at the office From 8 am to 8 pm.
Launching a new JSP party office at Seethammapeta in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLA stated that the GVMC standing committee results will be repeated in the MLC by-polls too. “After the bypolls, there will not be any trace of the YSRCP,” he said.
Further, Visakhapatnam is being developed as the financial capital of the state. Film-maker Meher Ramesh, who participated in the inaugural of the office, said that Visakhapatnam is favourable for being developed as a film city like Chennai and Mumbai.
TDP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Gana Babu, and JSP leaders Kona Tatarao and P Usha Kiran, among others were present.