Jana Sena leaders to be accessible to people

TDP and JSP leaders participating in a party office opening ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

Vizag south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav inaugurates new JSP party office Film-maker Meher Ramesh takes part in the programme

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said JSP leaders will be available to people at the office From 8 am to 8 pm.

Launching a new JSP party office at Seethammapeta in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLA stated that the GVMC standing committee results will be repeated in the MLC by-polls too. “After the bypolls, there will not be any trace of the YSRCP,” he said.

Further, Visakhapatnam is being developed as the financial capital of the state. Film-maker Meher Ramesh, who participated in the inaugural of the office, said that Visakhapatnam is favourable for being developed as a film city like Chennai and Mumbai.

TDP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Gana Babu, and JSP leaders Kona Tatarao and P Usha Kiran, among others were present.

