Jana Sena Party corporator donates Rs 1.2 L to party

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav donated Rs 1.2 lakh to the party president Pawan Kalyan and handed over a cheque to add to the party fund. Murthy Yadav said the amount was his honorarium as a GVMC corporator for the past 20 months. Pawan Kalyan lauded the JSP corporator for his generous contribution at the Janasainikula Sanghibhava Sabha held on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Murthy Yadav said as a Jana Sainik, prime first duty was to implement the ideology of the party chief. "As a citizen of Visakhapatnam, it is my responsibility to protect the government lands in the city and the fight towards this will continue despite the YSRCP stopping our agitation," he added.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan appreciated the corporator's services and his agitation against land encroachments in Visakhapatnam. He mentioned it was not an easy task to fight a legal battle against the government over the issues, including Rushikonda, destroying greenery in Andhra University and Hayagreeva projects. The party activists should draw inspiration from Murthy Yadav to wage a relentless battle against public issues, Pawan Kalyan added.