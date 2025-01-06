Jana Sena to support Sankuratri Foundation

Kakinada: A team of Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders headed by MLC and government whip in the Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad visited the Kiran Eye hospital, run by the Sankuratri Foundation here on Sunday following the instructions of party supremo Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP leaders met with the founder of the Sankuratri Foundation Dr Sankuratri Chandrasekhar and learnt about the services the foundation is providing to the people.

It may be recalled that Dr Chandrasekhar recently met with the Deputy Chief Minister at his camp office at Mangalagiri and informed him about the activities of the foundation. He sought the cooperation of Pawan Kalyan to extend more services to people.

Sankuratri Foundation was established by Dr Chandrasekhar after his son Kiran and daughter Sarada died in the bombing of Air India flight off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985.

Dr Chandrasekhar informed the visiting JSP leaders that the operation theatre was modernised with the latest state-of-the-art technology and wanted it to be inaugurated by Pawan Kalyan.

Hariprasad assured Dr Chandrasekhar that they would take up the issue with the Deputy Chief Minister and the JSP would extend all possible help to the Foundation.

Programmes convener Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, Pithapuram Assembly constituency in-charge Marredi Srinivas, leaders Y Srinivas, Muralisetti Sunil Kumar, Chakravarti, Dr Pilla Sridhar, Telagamsetti Venakteswara Rao, Ravada Nagu, Talatam Satya, Satish, Sivasankar, Tummalapalli Chandu and others met

Dr Chandrasekhar.