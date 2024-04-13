Jana Sena youth joins in YSRCP in presence of Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar

Over a hundred youth sea food traders from GVMC Ward 37, who have been associated with the Jana Sena party since 2014, have now joined the YCP party in the presence of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

The joining ceremony took place on Friday evening at the Asilametta office, chaired by Corporator Chenna Janakiram and led by Misala Ashok Kumar. During the event, Dakshina MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar welcomed the new members into the party by draping a scarf around their shoulders.

The newly joined members cited the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister Jagananna and the services provided by local MLA Vasupalli as the reasons for their decision to switch parties. They also praised the leadership that always supports the fishermen community.

Some of the prominent sea food traders who joined the YCP party include Chinna Chinamana Ellaji (Chari), Ummidi Chinna, Garikina Yallaji, T. Nukaraju, Boddu Apparao, Boddu Gandhi, Vasupalli Simhadri, Vasupalli Dasu, Vasupalli Dhanaraju, and Suresh Nukaraju.

The joining event was attended by YCP leaders from Ward 37, including President Pothu Swamy, as well as Ganagalla Rama Raju, Tourism Director David Raju, Kasarapu Vasu, Shravan, Esu and others.