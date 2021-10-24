Janagraha Deeksha receives good support from women

Visakhapatnam: The 48-hour 'Janagraha deeksha' witnessed an overwhelming response from the women across the district, observed Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Participating on the concluding day of the deeksha at Gurudwara junction here on Saturday, the minister offered lemon juice to KK Raju as a mark of breaking the deeksha.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Raju participated in the 48-hour deeksha against the derogatory remarks made by TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the people of the State were disturbed because of the abusive language used by the TDP leaders against the Chief Minister.

He said people of Andhra Pradesh expressed anguish over the TDP leaders' attitude and termed their remarks as highly objectionable.

Extending support to the deeksha, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said those who could not tolerate the hassle-free implementation of welfare schemes across the State were using such abusive language.