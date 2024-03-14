  • Menu
Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan Confirms Candidacy for Pithapuram Assembly Seat

 Pawan Kalyan(File Photo)

Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan has officially declared his candidacy for the Pithapuram assembly seat, confirming the much-anticipated announcement on Thursday.

The decision to contest from Pithapuram had sparked considerable speculation in recent days, creating a sense of suspense among supporters and political observers.

With Pawan Kalyan's candidacy now confirmed, the suspense surrounding his electoral participation has finally come to an end.

