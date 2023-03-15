Janasena will have a significant role in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan has indirectly hinted that he may contest the 2024 elections in alliance with like-minded parties. This comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged Kalyan to contest from all 175 seats individually. Kalyan responded by saying that his party will do what the YSRCP doesn't want to happen.

Speaking at the 10th formation day of Janasena in Machilipatnam in the Krishna district on Tuesday, Kalyan said that he does not want to become a scapegoat in the next elections and that his party's focus is on winning all seats that they contest.

Pawan Kalyan has urged his party cadre to not believe in rumors that are being spread about seat sharing and an alliance with TDP. He further stated that he has respect for former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandra Babu Naidu, as he served the state in that role. Kalyan clarified that his recent meetings with Naidu were based on specific issues, and that he has not made any secret agreements regarding seat sharing or alliance with TDP. He reassured his party members that he will never take any decision that would harm them.

Kalyan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and expressed admiration for the national leadership of the BJP. He stated that the BJP assured a plan to become an alternative force in the state but failed to provide an action plan. Kalyan also mentioned that the BJP postponed the proposed long march in support of Amaravati farmers, despite Janasena's support for the BJP during the Tirupati by-election. He cited the poor response from the BJP state leadership as a major reason behind his recent statements on uniting opposition parties.

Kalyan urged Kapu community leaders to play a significant role in uniting BC, SC, and other castes to become a decisive factor in the 2024 elections. He also strongly denied allegations of a Rs 1,000 crore package with the BRS party, terming it an attempt to degrade Janasena cadres.

Meanwhile, Kalyan's roadshow from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam on the Varahi camper vehicle received a massive response from the public, with thousands of people gathering on the streets to welcome him. The journey took nearly four hours to cover a distance of 30 kilometers from Autonagar to Vuyyuru. Kalyan later changed vehicles and addressed a crowd of around 3 lakh people at the Machilipatnam public meeting.