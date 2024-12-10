Japanese delegation explores business potential in Sri City

Sri City: A four-member team of senior government officials from the State (prefecture) of Hiroshima in Japan, headed by Hiroharu Sakane, visited Sri City on Monday and ex-plored business opportunities there. Hiroshima is the leading industrial State on the west coast of Japan.

Senior Vice-President (Marketing) at Sri City R Shi-vasankar delivered an insightful presentation showcas-ing Sri City’s unique attributes, its potential as a thriving industrial hub across diverse manufacturing sectors and the benefits of establishing a manufacturing unit in the business city. He highlighted that Sri City ranks as the second-largest investment destination for Japanese brands in India, hosting over 30 Japanese companies from various industries.

Japan delegates actively engaged in the session, raising insightful questions about business establishment and the available opportunities. They were impressed by the thriving ecosystem fostered by the presence of manu-facturing, supply chain and logistics firms. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed delight over the dele-gation visit, and said, their visit is a significant step to-ward further strengthening business relations between India and Japan.

The delegation included Yudai Harun, a Hiroshima gov-ernment official, along with Takushi Kosaka and Hiroki Onishi from Hiroshima Bank Ltd. During their visit, they toured the city, observing the advanced infrastructure and dynamic industrial ecosystem, which provided them with a comprehensive understanding of its operations.