Jay Shah gives nod for int’l cricket stadium in Amaravati

Vijayawada : MP Kesineni Sivanath said here on Friday that chairman of the International Cricket Control Jay Shah had accorded permission to construct an international cricket stadium in Amaravati.

The BCCI is going to promote cricket on large-scale in Andhra Pradesh with the development of sports hub in Amaravati. He announced that cricket academies would be inaugurated at Vizianagaram and Mulapadu.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam international stadium, the MP said that the stadium would be totally modernised in a couple of months. The elevation would be undertaken after the completion of two IPL matches scheduled for this month. A target has been set to develop at least 30 grounds every year throughout the State.

The MP said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held talks with the Central government on the construction of Amaravati railway line and outer ring road.

Efforts are on to bring investments worth Rs 7 lakh crore to the State. The metro projects would be launched in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam soon. Andhra Pradesh has been allotted 750 electric buses which would run throughout the State.