JC makes a scathing attack on YSRCP leader Pedda Reddy

Anantapur: In a blistering counter attack, Tadipatri Municipal Chairman and senior TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy lashed out at former MLA Pedda Reddy, warning that people should “spit on him if he ever speaks about Pedda Reddy again.”

Addressing the media from his residence in Anantapur, Prabhakar Reddy responded strongly to the ongoing political heat and recent developments over the past few days. He made it clear that while several leaders from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are close to him and even relatives, supporting Pedda Reddy without questioning his past conduct is unacceptable.

“Before backing him, ask what Pedda Reddy has done in the last five years. I will send complete evidence of his illegal activities, land grabs, and violent behavior directly to your homes,” JC said.He accused Pedda Reddy of orchestrating false cases against him and his son, leading to 75 days of imprisonment. Despite a favorable High Court verdict in a vehicle purchase case, he said authorities ignored it.

Prabhakar Reddy recounted being arrested and dragged away publicly while trying to stop illegal sand transportation, without regard for his dignity.

“They dragged me without even checking if I was properly dressed. That never happened to you (Pedda Reddy),” he remarked angrily.

The TDP leader said that when he was out of town, Pedda Reddy entered Tadipatri, and his followers were ready with stones.

“Had the police not intervened, it would’ve turned into a direct clash. One of us would not have walked away,” he warned.

He dismissed rumors about joining the YSRCP, stating, “Why would I join the YSRCP? Is that even a party?”

JC further attacked Pedda Reddy with harsh personal jibes, calling him a “crossbreed between a donkey and a wild pig,” and added, “Even your flag is uncertain.” “Your brother Surya Pratap Reddy is your only strength. Without him, you are zero. Your elder son ruined you; only your younger son has some decency,” he said.

JC also highlighted his family’s political legacy his father served twice as MLC and as ZP Chairman, while his brother held MLA posts six times, served as MP once, and as Minister twice.

He questioned the silence of current YSRCP leaders who are now defending Pedda Reddy.

“Why didn’t they speak up when we were harassed and our follower Ravindra Reddy was exiled from the district?”

JC alleged that the police and SPs in the district remained helpless when Pedda Reddy targeted them earlier.

“We suffered. But now those who caused our pain are being supported without any knowledge of their past crimes.”

Finally, JC vowed to send records of Pedda Reddy’s alleged corruption and illegal activities to the media and public.