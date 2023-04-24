JC Prabhakar Reddy house arrested ahead of his protest, tension prevails

Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy has decided to hold a protest against the alleging of illegal trafficking of sand from the Penna River. In this order, he decided to go to check the movement of sand in Penna river in Peddappur mandal.



As a result, the police ordered him not to come out of the house and put him under house arrest. Police are not allowing the media to visit JC's residence and cordoned heavily at JC's residence to prevent him from leaving the house.



The police are preventing TDP leaders and workers from coming by putting barricades around JC's residence and detaining TDP leaders and workers in Peddappur mandal.

Meanwhile, JC Prabhakar Reddy escaped from house arrest and came on to the road. He protested at the behaviour of the police on the road, which led to a severe altercation between the police and JC Prabhakar Reddy. However, JC Prabhakar Reddy was forcibly detained and taken to the station.