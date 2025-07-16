JC warns of action over delays in land resurvey

Paderu (ASR District): Joint collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda has issued a stern warning to staff, stating that disciplinary action will be taken if the land resurvey process is not completed by the end of this month.

During a video conference with revenue officials from the Collectorate on Tuesday, Dr Gowda expressed strong displeasure with Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and village surveyors for the delays in the resurvey. He questioned the reasons for the prolonged timeline and emphasised the urgency of the task.

Dr Gowda announced that show-cause notices will be issued to VROs who have shown no progress in the land survey over the past week. He also directed officials to issue demand notices to farmers within reservoir areas and collect water taxes from them.

In addition, the joint collector highlighted that 12 audit paras are pending in Tahsildar offices and instructed officials to resolve them promptly. He also issued directives for the arrangement of rehabilitation facilities in flood-affected areas.

Furthermore, Dr Gowda asked officials to remain vigilant and constantly monitor the water levels of the Godavari and Sabari rivers.

District Revenue Officer K Padmalatha, Tahsildars from 22 mandals, Deputy Tahsildars, and Mandal Surveyors were present.