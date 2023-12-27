JCC 2.0 group annual celebrations on Dec 29

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Visakhapatnam 2.0 group is preparing to organise its annual celebrations on December 29 in a grand manner, said 2.0 table coach S Raja Sekhar.

Speaking at the poster unveiling programme held here on Tuesday, he mentioned that the celebrations would be held under the banner of ‘Annual Delight’.

He said businessmen and traders from various fields would participate in the event. JCC chairman B Chaitanya Rajeev mentioned that the JCC Visakhapatnam 2.0 group has surpassed the target and made progress this year. He said that the report of the achievements of the group would be presented in the programme.

Further, the JCC chairman said that awards would be presented to members who are working for the development of the group. Cultural creative director Rishi informed that cultural programmes are being performed as part of celebrations.

JCC vice chairman P Ashok Kumar, secretary S Navya, treasurer M Hemanth Kumar, director KMK Ramesh, Surya Teja, Shiva Gupta, Santoshi, Anusha and Meena Ramani were present.