JEO reviews Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirupati : TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has instructed the officials to organise the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram in a grand manner from February 18-26.

During a review meeting with the officials at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Wednesday, he directed the officials of all departments for coordinate efforts in making special flower decorations, queue lines, fire escapes, flexi boards at all intersections and various electronic deity idols along with dazzling electric lamp decorations.

He directed the officials to give publicity for the fete in the surrounding villages through campaign chariots and instructed Chief Public Relations Officer to get as many Srivari Sevaks as needed for the Brahmotsavams. The officials were ordered to keep daily Vahana Sevas ready during Srivari Brahmotsavams and take steps to ensure that the ornaments used to decorate Lord and Goddess during Vahana Sevas are attractive.

The JEO instructed health department officials to set up mobile toilets and additional sanitation workers in line with the rush of devotees.

They were also asked to take steps to ensure first aid stations, ambulances, fire engines and firefighting personnel are available. He instructed the officials to arrange parking spaces and suggested TTD vigilance officials and police to coordinate with each other to make strong security arrangements.

DEO Varalakshmi, Vaikhanasa Agama advisors, Mohana Rangacharyulu, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarlu, EE Jaganmohan Reddy, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Secretary Raghunath, VGO Sadalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and other officials attended the meeting.