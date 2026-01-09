MLA inspects venue at Katarupalli for Vemana Jayanti

Katarupalli: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad on Thursday inspected the proposed main venue at Katarupalli village for the State-level Vemana Jayanti celebrations, scheduled to be held on January 19 under the auspices of the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the government was making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the birth anniversary of Yogi Vemana, whose Ataveladi verses awakened social consciousness among Telugu people.

As part of the preparations, he visited the memorial of Yogi Vemana and its surrounding areas, and reviewed facilities required for the public meeting.

The MLA, along with local leaders, temple priests and villagers, examined the site earmarked for the main dais, vehicle parking, dining arrangements and other amenities.

He said special and dignified arrangements would be made for eminent personalities and guests attending the programme. Noting that nearly 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected to participate, he directed the Tahsildar and other officials to develop the venue in a well-planned and aesthetically pleasing manner.

He also instructed officials to immediately take up cleanliness and sanitation works in the memorial premises and nearby areas to ensure a pleasant environment for visitors and devotees during the celebrations.

Several prominent personalities were present during the inspection, including ETV Padutha Theeyaga singer Sudhakar, literary researcher Dr. Uddandam Chandra Sekhar, Cooperative Bank Chairman Palem Ramanjula Reddy, Mandal Convener Prasad, former Convener Kondaiah, MPP Somashekar Reddy, senior leaders Narasimhulu, sarpanches Shivappa Naidu and Chandra, former Market Yard Chairman Venkata Ramana Reddy, TDP leaders Nagaraju Naidu and Venkata Reddy, Mandal General Secretary Asif, former MPP Gangaraju, and others.