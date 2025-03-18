JNTU-K VC calls on Governor Abdul Nazeer

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof CSRK Prasad paid a courtesy visit to Governor and Chancellor of the University S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday. During the meeting, Prof Prasad felicitated the Governor with a shawl and presented a bouquet. This was Prof Prasad’s first official meeting with the Governor since assuming charge as Vice-Chancellor. The discussions focussed on the university’s ongoing development projects, academic initiatives, and the upcoming convocation ceremony.

Governor and Chancellor Abdul Nazeer acknowledged the significant role of JNTU-K in the state’s technical education sector. He emphasised the need to transform the university into a benchmark institution for other universities and educational organizations. He also urged the swift completion of infrastructure projects, including building constructions and facilities.

The Governor advised that faculty members, research scholars, and postgraduate students should be encouraged to engage in advanced research in the field of technology. He stressed the importance of fostering innovation and academic excellence within the university.