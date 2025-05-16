JNTUA students secure jobs

Anantapur: About 226 students of JNTUA Anantapur Engineering College got job opportunities in various multi-national companies in 2024 – 25 academic Year. Out of these, 10 students got jobs in TCS and Factset with highest annual salary of Rs 11 lakh per annum.

In this academic year, various companies CTS, TCS, Factset, L & T, Jinal, Ultratech Cement Ltd, Divis Labarataries, INDO-MIN Ltd, Yathva Energy, Solutions Pvt Ltd, Graymatters Software Service Pvt Ltd, Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, KIA, Aarvee Associats Pvt Ltd, MOSHIP conducted campus recruitment drives in JNTU Anantapur.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Acharya H Sudarshana Rao advised the students to explain their feedback to their juniors. He also said that he is satisfied with the increased job opportunities in CORE Companies this year.

Registrar Acharya S Krishnaiah, OSD to VC Acharya N Devanna, DIRAP Acharya R Kiranmayi, College Principal Acharya P Chenna Reddy, Vice Principal Acharya S Vasundhara, and Campus Recruitment Officer Dr J Srinivasulu and others congratulated the students.