Join hands to transform Kurnool into green city

Kurnool: District in-charge collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that human existence could not be imagined without nature. The nature is nothing but a dense forest which gives oxygen to human beings. To enhance forest cover, every citizen should take it as the responsibility to plant at least one sapling and ensure its growth, he said.

The in-charge collector along with the MLAs of Panyam, Nandikotkur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and T Arthur, MLC Challa Bhagiradha Reddy, city Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Conservator of forest department P Rama Krishna on Thursday participated in the 72nd Vana Mahotsavam taken up under Jagananna Paccha Thoranam on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the in-charge collector said that following the orders of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, planting of saplings was taken up at the Gargeyapuram city forest located on the city outskirts. The district was given a target to plant the saplings. The officials, people representatives, citizens and others should feel the responsibility to achieve the target, he said.

The rainy season was the best season to plant trees, he said and added that several changes were taking place in nature due to deforestation. The in-charge collector said recently the floods have brought great devastation in China. He called upon the people to join hands in the mission to plant a sapling and to transform Kurnool into green city.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said that planting saplings should become a social responsibility to everyone. The only way to save from pollution was to plant a sapling right away. He said the forest department officials should distribute saplings like Bilvam and Shiva Lingam. These will enhance spirituality among the people.

If such kind of plants were supplied then they will turn the surrounding areas of sacred shrine Yaganti temple, said Katasani.

Nandikotkur MLA Toguru Arthur said there was dire need to enhance green cover. King Ashoka has planted trees on both sides of roads so that the walkers can take rest under the tree shadows. There was very little transportation facility so people used to walk to distant places, they used to take rest under the trees shadows, said Arthur.

MLC Challa Bhagiradha Reddy and KMC Mayor B Y Ramaiah said that plants maintain the ecological balance. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a call to enhance green cover by planting saplings across the state, they said. They urged the people to join hands in the mission to plant at least one sapling this rainy season.