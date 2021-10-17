Join NDA for Andhra Pradesh's growth: Ramdas Athawale

Visakhapatnam: While the state BJP claims that they are the real opposition in Andhra Pradesh and would come to power after the next elections, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale appealed to the YSRCP to join NDA at the Centre.

Athawale, talking to the media in Visakhapatnam, said that the YSRCP has been supporting the Centre on every issue both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and hence it was time it joined the NDA so that the Union Government and the State Government together can put the ongoing projects on fast-track.

The Minister said the central government would develop the State without any discrimination. He said already the Centre has been doing all that was required, if it joins NDA things would become much easier and there can be faster development.

Explaining the privatisation policy of public sector units, Athwale said the privatisation of industries took place even during the Congress regime. He expressed hope that the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not affect the reservation of employees in jobs.

Replying to another question, he said the Centre has nothing to do with the issue of three capitals.

Later, the Union Minister held a review meeting with the officials and stressed on building awareness among people about the welfare schemes implemented by the Union government across the country.

The Minister underlined the need to encourage the beneficiaries to utilise welfare schemes initiated by the Central government for the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

Ramdas Athawale looked into the details of the SC, ST and BC population in the district, number of beneficiaries availing various schemes, social welfare schools, hostels management and details of stipend. Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Ramana Murthy, Revenue Divisional Officer K Penchala Kishore along with other officials took part in the review meeting.