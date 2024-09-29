Live
Joshua strived for social change through his works says Kandula Durgesh
The minister presents Joshua Awards to four Telugu poets
Vijayawada : Gurram Joshua had a distinct place in the modern of Telugu poets, said minister for tourism, culture, cinematography Kandula Durgesh while paying tributes to Kala Prapoorna Gurram Joshua in connection with his 129th birth anniversary celebrations at the collectorate here on Saturday.
He presented Gurram Joshua Kavi Kokila-Puraskaram-2024 to four poets — Karri Sanjiva Rao, Dugginapalli Ejra Sastri, T Varaprasad and P Ramanaiah — and felicitated them with a cash award of Rs 50,000 each.
Later, addressing the gathering, minister Durgesh recalled the great poetic works of Gurram Joshua and described him as the Universal Human (Viswa Narudu). He appealed to people to take a cue from the great poet and dedicate themselves to his life.
Recalling the great work Gabbilam, Durgesh said that Joshua appealed to Lord Viswanatha of Varanasi in that Khanda Kavyam reminding him of no entry for Dalits in temples those days. “Joshua did not write poetry for his satisfaction but for changing the society.”
The minister recalled that he was the member of AP Legislative Council in 1964 and he was guiding spirit of many politicians like the minister. The minister too started his political life as the MLC.
The minister released the 50th edition of ‘Kavi’ magazine and said that he liked the article ‘Aadhunika Kavitrayam’ in the magazine.
Secretary, tourism, youth, culture department Vadrevu Vinay Chand, NTR district collector Dr G Srijana, director of language and culture department A Srinivas, former director Mallikarjun and others participated.