Jr college lecturers decry irregular principal promotions

Tirupati: Discontent has been brewing has been brewing for the past few months over the controversial last-minute promotions of junior college lecturers to principal positions by the previous YSRCP government.

Issued just a day before the model code of conduct took effect, these promotions have drawn sharp criticism from senior lecturers, who allege blatant procedural violations and favouritism. As their appeals to the present government for justice and to implement the court orders went into deaf ears, the deserved candidates gave a call for Chalo Vijayawada on January 22.

The senior lecturers claim they were unfairly bypassed despite having decades of experience and meeting eligibility criteria. They argue that the promotions were given without proper notification, service verification, or adherence to existing service rules, including GO No 302. This government order, which had previously ensured promotions based on seniority and merit, was allegedly disregarded in favour of individuals deemed ineligible or recruited through direct appointments.

The issue has its roots in 1998, when then-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced policies to strengthen Intermediate Education by promoting qualified teachers to junior lecturer positions.

Over the years, promotions were granted systematically, ensuring the integration of experienced educators into higher administrative roles. However, between 2019 and 2024, the YSRCP government reportedly stalled the promotion process entirely, resuming it only in March 2024 under questionable circumstances and promoted 197 junior lecturers as principals.

As the government had gone into caretaker mode with election code of conduct in vogue by that time, many of these senior lecturers challenged the promotions in the High Court, arguing that their seniority was disregarded and that the promotions were not based on merit or transparency.

The High Court, upon reviewing the case, set aside the promotion orders, deeming them invalid. Still, the eligible candidates were of the view that the court directions were not implemented. It was learnt that a complaint was also lodged with the CBCID to find out what happened behind the irregular promotion of 197 lecturers, though the fate of the investigation is not known.

Despite multiple appeals to government officials and higher authorities in the new administration, the senior lecturers’ grievances have gone unaddressed. This has prompted the Government Junior Lecturers Association seeking the formation of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), to announce a peaceful protest in Vijayawada on January 22, 2025. Speaking on behalf of the association, General Secretary Devarakonda Muralidhar accused the previous government of rushing to grant promotions to select groups without following proper procedures, even as several senior educators approached retirement without receiving due recognition.

The association’s upcoming protest, Chalo Vijayawada for a Satyagraha protest on January 22, aims to highlight the alleged injustices and urge the current government to rectify past mistakes. Muralidhar called on the education department to annul the questionable promotions and implement a transparent, merit-based process that adheres to established rules. They have called for the support from all sections to their protest.