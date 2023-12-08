JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan

Visakhapatnam: In the 2024 elections, the JSP-TDP alliance would form a government in Andhra Pradesh. However, a decision on the Chief Minister will be taken after discussing with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party cadre, mentioned Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a huge public gathering at AS Raja Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that posts are not important for him but providing a golden future for the people of Andhra Pradesh is.

After 2024 elections, Andhra Pradesh would see a golden future as the JSP-TDP alliance would bring in a change in the system, creating a safe environment for women, the JSP chief assured. He exhorted people to make the state ‘YSRCP-vimukt’ Andhra. “If people vote for JSP and extend support in the assembly and parliament, I can do anything for development of the state,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP chief mentioned that if he had one MP, he would have fought for captive mines for VSP. “My aspiration is to give a secured future for a generation. I am not concerned about the vote bank but transformation. Despite failure after failure in my political carrier, I emerged stronger. The JSP that formed with the support of 150 Jana Sainiks has now become a strong party with 6.5 lakh leaders and activists,” Pawan Kalyan recalled.

Systems will function appropriately if any individual shoulders the responsibility. And it will be taken care of by the JSP, he said. “The JSP-TDP alliance will bring in an uncompromising policing system to the state and a safe environment for women as 40 percent of atrocities against women have increased after YSRCP came to power,” he mentioned.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Pawan Kalyan said, he succeeded in making the Centre understand the sentiments of the people associated with the VSP in the state. “If VSP is touched, it is sure to hurt the people of AP. As we could voice this out to the Centre, the privatisation has been halted. Unfortunately, the VSP stir has been politicised for personal gains,” he pointed out.

Pawan Kalyan felt that migration from North Andhra to other states should come to an end and job creation for the youth will be made possible in North Andhra if JSP-TDP alliance is elected. Apart from generating jobs, the JSP chief assured that the party would work towards developing a jetty for fishermen for every 30-km stretch.

Despite development witnessed in Telangana state, the KCR-led BRS government was defeated by the Congress. The YSRCP did not make any development in the past four and half years and its defeat in the forthcoming elections is definite, pointed out K Nagababu, actor and brother of Pawan Kalyan.

JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar pointed out that Rs.400 crore is being wasted to develop a camp office at Rushikonda. “Not a single piece of land is being spared by the YSRCP leaders. In the garb of pressing the button, the YSRCP government is minting money through liquor sales and the sand mafia. The state government failed to generate employment to youth or develop the state,” he mentioned.

Opposing the YSRCP, Pawan Kalyan exhorted the party cadre to strive hard for electioneering. With a renewed energy, he also hummed a tune from his movie ‘Johnny’, taking a dig at the YSRCP leaders, who, he mentioned, are keen on filling their pockets rather than developing the state.

Meanwhile, Sundarapu Venkata Satish Kumar joined the Jana Sena Party, among others.