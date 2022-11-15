JSP will continue its fight on people's issues: Murthy Yadav

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P Murthy Yadav said the YSRCP leaders have no moral right to criticise JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who is fighting to resolve people's issues.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said the government was not allowing the leaders of TDP, BJP, JSP and Left parties to visit the Rushikonda project. It was not appropriate to arrest the opposition leaders who visit the area and question the irregularities, he opined.

The corporator said that permission was taken for the construction of new buildings at Rushikonda in 2.78 acres but the works are being carried out beyond the permitted area.

He informed that the fight against the Rushikonda construction would be continued as works were being executed violating environmental norms.

Further, Murthy Yadav alleged that the Ministers were reading out the seven-page script against the opposition parties sent by Tadepalli in front of the media. Later, he displayed the copies to the media.

He questioned IT Minister G Amarnath whether he did encroach 400 acres of farmers' lands in Anakapalli and Bayyavaram or not.

Minister Amarnath is not talking about the CBI investigation on Daspalla lands, he said and demanded a statement regarding the same.

Speaking about housing, he said the State government was not allotting Rs 30,000 per beneficiary as its share for the Central housing scheme.

JSP regional coordinator M Naga Lakshmi, party leaders Srinivas Patnaik, Durga, Roopa, Kala and Triveni participated in the meeting.