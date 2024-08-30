  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

JSW Cements distributes sports kits

JSW Cement Limited Unit Head Navneet Chauhan and others handing over sports kits to students at Bilakalaguduru village on Thursday
x

JSW Cement Limited Unit Head Navneet Chauhan and others handing over sports kits to students at Bilakalaguduru village on Thursday

Highlights

Nandyal: On the Occasion of National Sports Day, JSW Cement Limited, Bilakalaguduru village, Gadivemula mandal in the district, has distributed sports...

Nandyal: On the Occasion of National Sports Day, JSW Cement Limited, Bilakalaguduru village, Gadivemula mandal in the district, has distributed sports kits worth Rs 3 lakh to the students of six schools.

Unit Head Navneet Chauhan encouraged school children to actively participate in sports, adding that through sports, they could stay fit and healthy and team work also develops among them.

He stated that JSW Cements, through its CSR activities, has been supporting education by all means. CSR Head G Ravi Kumar, MEO, school headmasters, teachers and students participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X