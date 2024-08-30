JSW Cements distributes sports kits

Nandyal: On the Occasion of National Sports Day, JSW Cement Limited, Bilakalaguduru village, Gadivemula mandal in the district, has distributed sports kits worth Rs 3 lakh to the students of six schools.

Unit Head Navneet Chauhan encouraged school children to actively participate in sports, adding that through sports, they could stay fit and healthy and team work also develops among them.

He stated that JSW Cements, through its CSR activities, has been supporting education by all means. CSR Head G Ravi Kumar, MEO, school headmasters, teachers and students participated in the programme.