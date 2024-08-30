Live
- Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra
- Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy
- HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe
- Empowering Parents: Navigating Asthma Care For Children
- How AI & ML are empowering graduates in job markets
- Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’
- Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident
- Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled
- ‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist
- Nani’s meteoric rise; shakes box-office with hattrick success
Just In
JSW Cements distributes sports kits
Highlights
Nandyal: On the Occasion of National Sports Day, JSW Cement Limited, Bilakalaguduru village, Gadivemula mandal in the district, has distributed sports...
Nandyal: On the Occasion of National Sports Day, JSW Cement Limited, Bilakalaguduru village, Gadivemula mandal in the district, has distributed sports kits worth Rs 3 lakh to the students of six schools.
Unit Head Navneet Chauhan encouraged school children to actively participate in sports, adding that through sports, they could stay fit and healthy and team work also develops among them.
He stated that JSW Cements, through its CSR activities, has been supporting education by all means. CSR Head G Ravi Kumar, MEO, school headmasters, teachers and students participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS