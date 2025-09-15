Judicial leaders call for safe environment for girls

Vijayawada: A state-level stakeholders’ consultation meeting on ‘Protecting the Girl Child in a Safe and Conducive Environment in India’ was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday. The event brought together prominent legal personalities to discuss and strategise on safeguarding the rights and well-being of girls.

AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, the chief guest, highlighted the historical suffering of women, citing the practice of Sati as a tragic example. He noted that while conditions have improved, discrimination against women persists, with many families viewing a girl child as a burden rather than an asset, often leading to issues like child marriage.

Justice Thakur presented a grim picture of violence against children, citing global statistics: Approximately 90 million children worldwide have experienced sexual violence. Over one billion adults have suffered such violence during their childhood. 1.6 billion children are subjected to violent punishment by their caregivers at home.

He stressed the shocking reality that 90 percent of abuse cases against children are committed by family acquaintances. Justice Thakur urged parents to be vigilant, emphasising that children must be protected not just from outsiders but from those within their known circles. He also called for the Department of Education to conduct awareness programs for students, particularly boys in 9th and 10th grades, to sensitize them to the severe implications of the POCSO Act. He advised that victims can seek help through the 1981 or 1098 helplines.

Bombay High Court Judge Justice Revati Mohite Dere, also in attendance, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate. She emphasized that the Indian Constitution, through Article 39 and Article 15(3), provides constitutional guarantees for the protection and development of every child, especially girls and women. She questioned whether society has truly been able to provide a safe environment, despite these legal frameworks.

Justice Dere outlined several strategies for creating a safer environment. She stressed that a girl’s safety is not a choice but a constitutional, moral, and social responsibility.

Justice Ravinath Tilhari, chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee, echoed these sentiments, stating that protecting a girl child is a collective moral and constitutional duty.

Justice V Sujatha highlighted the critical importance of girls, stating that ”a world without a girl child is like a world without water.”

The event included discussions among various stakeholders, including IAS and IPS officers and members of the Juvenile Justice Committee. The conference was attended by High Court judges, heads of various government departments, district judges, and representatives from NGOs.