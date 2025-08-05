  • Menu
Justice Tuhin Kumar Gedela sworn in as addl judge of AP High Court

Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administering oath of office to Tuhin Kumar Gedela as additional judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati on Monday.

Vijayawada: Justice Tuhin Kumar Gedela was sworn in as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur in the presence of other judges, legal professionals, and dignitaries.

Justice Gedela will serve a two-year term, as per the appointment order issued by President Droupadi Murmu. The oath-taking ceremony took place in the High Court’s first court hall.

The event was attended by a number of prominent figures, including Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, AP Bar Council president Dwarakanath Reddy, High Court Advocates’ Association President K. Chidambaram, Additional Solicitor General Dhananjaya, Additional Advocate General P. Sambasiva Pratap, Public Prosecutor M. Lakshminarayana, High Court Registrar General Parthasarathy, and other registrars, senior lawyers, and members of the Bar Association and Bar Council. Representatives from the AP Legal Services Authority and the AP Judicial Academy were also present.

