Kadapa: 20 Tamil red sanders smugglers arrested
19 logs seized from Annamayya and Tirupati districts
Kadapa: In three separate incidents that took place in Annamayya and Tirupati districts, Task Force arrested 20 red sanders smugglers and recovered 19 logs from them on Sunday.
The accused were identified as Ramesh (42), Suresh Sambasivam (38), Naveen Venkatesan (23) and Sangodharan Munu Swamy (29) of Anaikattu Taluq of Vellore district; Janamuthuru Kolandhi Chinna Payyappan (50) of Jamuna Muthuri Taluq of Tiruvannamalai district; Yelumalai (33), Swami Kannu Pachayyan (37), Ganeshanan Pitchan (28), Anantharaman (19), Anbupatchan (40), Alageshan Kumara Swamy (36) and Senthel Raman (30) of Kalvakurchi district; Venkateshan Kali (34), Ranganathan Perumal (39), Murali Murugan (24), Yalliyan (57), Velu Ratnam (36), Muthu Raman Chinna Payyappan (40), Damodaram Raja (46) and Satyavelu Ratnam (27) of Tirupathuru district of Tamil Nadu State.
Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday, Task Force DSP Muralidhar said that Task Force RIs Suresh Kumar, K Suresh Reddy and Y Viswanath combing operations in Tummabailu, Sanipaya range of Annamayya district, forest area opposite Venkata Padmavathi institute Pileru road of Tirupati district on Sunday. He said that cops noticed 20 smugglers carrying red sanders from the dense forest area at Pileru road and arrested them in the early hours of Sunday.
The DSP said in another incident police have arrested seven red sanders smugglers at Gopavaram PP Kunta areas and in YSR and Annamayya districts, cops have seized 32 logs and a car, a total worth Rs 30 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Siva (40), Obulesu(60) and Chennaiah (55) of PP Kunta village of YSR district; M Kanakaiah Durgaiah (51), Narasimhulu (43) and P Venkatesu (35) of Nandaluru mandal; K Parusuram (35) of Koduru mandal Annamayya district.