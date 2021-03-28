Kadapa: Badvel YSRCP MLA G Venkata Subbaiah passes away

Kadapa: Badvel YSR Congress MLA Dr G. Venkata Subbaiah(60) died on Sunday. He was survived wife and two children. According to the sources he has been suffering with I'll health for the last few weeks and under going treatment at a private hospital in Kadapa city where he breathed his last around 6.30AM on Sunday.



Dr. G. Venkatasubbaiah who was an orthopedic doctor elected as an MLA from Badvel constituency 2019 general elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy and party MLA's several public representatives have expressed deep sarrow over the death of Venkatasubbaiah and condoled his family members.